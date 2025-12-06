Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Give First-Ever Joint Interview on Street: ‘Take It Day By Day’

Power couple Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are mostly private about their long-running romance. However, one creator managed to catch the two by surprise and thrust a bunch of questions at them, which the two answered with a smile on their faces. Instagram creator David Carmi put the mic to the couple as a part of his Confidence Heist series, asking them what brings the two famed celebrities their ‘confidence.’ The model and the actor had starkly different but enlightening answers, marking their first-ever couple interview.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper answer how they’ve remained confident

A camera panned to two unassuming individuals walking towards a door on the streets of NYC. “Excuse me, guys. I think you look really confident.” As the host asked them what made them confident, the Hangover star looked at his girlfriend and smiled, probably in disbelief over how they had been caught suddenly before a date. The 30-year-old model was the first to answer after quickly pondering over it, “finding joy.” As he turned to the man, she added, "I've seen your videos. How are you?"

As the influencer introduced himself and waited for the actor to respond, he revealed, “Being alive” made him confident, earning a cheer from behind the camera. "One confidence tip for anyone struggling, and I'll let you go,” prodded David Carmi to the couple who proceeded to head into the establishment. "Take it day by day," shared Gigi Hadid.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were linked first back in 2023 after being introduced by common friends. Soon, they began hanging out in New York and being photographed together repeatedly. Holding hands and supporting each other in personal ventures became the norm. While not addressing their relationship status publicly, they ended up at a Taylor Swift concert together in 2024 and went on intimate vacations. Towards the end of 2024, the 30-year-old spoke about her beau for the first time and thanked him for remote cheering for her walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Earlier this year, Gigi Hadid went Instagram official with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and there has been no stopping since. And while he has not popped the question yet, the day does not seem too far off.

