Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'So Happy' as Romance Blossoms; Report Says THIS Over Their Relationship

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romance continues to blossom as the new celebrity couple enjoys their time with each other. The rumors of a romance between these two celebrities were first reported back in October 2023, when the duo were spotted together at Via Carota in New York City allegedly enjoying their date night.

Ever since that the duo has gone all the way ahead to engage in PDA, confirming their relationship status to both the media and fans. Now as per the recent reports by a source, the couple are thoroughly enjoying their time together as their fun dates continue.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are getting serious about their relationship

As per the recent reports, a source informed ET about the kindling romance between Hadid and Cooper which continues to grow stronger. The source reveals that both parties are extremely happy with their new relationship and continue to enjoy their fun dates together. The source even hinted that the relationship between the two stars has grown much more serious.

“Gigi and Bradley are so happy and cute together. They enjoy their fun dates and try to be in the moment and focus on each other when they're out and about, even when there is a lot of attention on them. Their relationship is definitely serious,” the source stated.

Both Hadid and Cooper got quickly close to each other as the duo share a lot in common. Despite co-parenting their kids from their past relationships and remaining committed to their work, the duo still manages to get time for each other and share a mutual understanding.

Cooper last publicly dated model, Irina Shayk, for four years and the former couple share a daughter named, daughter, Lea De Seine. Hadid on the other hand dated One Direction's former band member, Zayn Malik, on and off for years before completely segregating their path from each other in 2021. The duo shares a daughter together named, Khai. As per the source, the previous partners of both the stars are pretty happy and have accepted the current relationship of Hadid and Cooper.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are reportedly planning to move forward with their relationship

Hadid and Cooper are no longer holding themselves when it comes to their public outing, affirming the seriousness of their relationship. A source previously even shared that the couple have already contemplated the next steps in their relationship. "They have already spoken about their future together and next steps,” the source stated. “They are excited about moving forward.”

Another source in April revealed that the couple’s family and friends "would love to see them get engaged soon.” Talking about the success of Hadid and Cooper’s relationship, the source remarked that the communication between them has been the key to their successful relationship, revealing the common goals of both the stars.

"They are also both dedicated when it comes to their work commitments and projects, loved ones, and parenthood. They have similar goals, which makes it very easy for them to connect,” the source added.

As the relationship between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper takes a serious turn, fans are hoping to see some major updates from their end. The couple were last spotted on June 3, 2024, enjoying their time in New York as they were captured having breakfast at the Corner Bar in Chinatown in Manhattan.

