Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted sharing a cosy moment at a New York Fashion Week party; Reports
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were reportedly photographed having an intimate conversation at a New York party.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured romance has been hitting the news daily and recently, the duo was reportedly spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party where they were seemingly involved in an intimate conversation. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair was seen getting cosy at an afterparty, hosted at Casa Cipriani.
The photos reportedly show the actor and the supermodel sitting at a close distance from one another and DiCaprio is also seen reaching for Hadid's hand. The photos of the duo came up after reports have been doing the rounds about the two hanging out together and getting to know each other. Leonardo's new rumoured romance comes on the heels of his recent breakup from Camila Morrone after four years of dating.
As for Gigi, the model split from former One Direction member, Zayn Malik last year. The former couple shares a daughter, Khai whom they welcomed in 2020. According to Page Six, a source informed that Gigi and Leonardo, who have known each other previously as well after hanging out in common circles are taking things slow at the moment.
According to People, a source also noted that DiCaprio appreciates how Gigi has life together. She has a daughter and she's mature and the actor seemingly wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does. Leonardo has been known to keep his relationships extremely private and hence the actor isn't expected to make any statements about the ongoing rumours about his love life.
