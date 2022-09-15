Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted sharing a cosy moment at a New York Fashion Week party; Reports

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumoured romance has been hitting the news daily and recently, the duo was reportedly spotted together at a New York Fashion Week party where they were seemingly involved in an intimate conversation. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair was seen getting cosy at an afterparty, hosted at Casa Cipriani.

The photos reportedly show the actor and the supermodel sitting at a close distance from one another and DiCaprio is also seen reaching for Hadid's hand. The photos of the duo came up after reports have been doing the rounds about the two hanging out together and getting to know each other. Leonardo's new rumoured romance comes on the heels of his recent breakup from Camila Morrone after four years of dating.