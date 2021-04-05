Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate first Easter with daughter Khai as model shares 'little bunny's' photo.

Khai can be seen lounging on the grass on a bright, pleasant day outdoors as she celebrated her first Easter with mum Gigi Hadid and dad Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik entered parenthood last year when they welcomed their daughter Khai and celebrated their first Easter with the little one. Taking to social media, Gigi who has been occasionally been sharing photos of Khai without revealing her identity, took to Instagram to share another cute photo. Calling their daughter her 'little bunny', Gigi's photo will melt your hearts.

In the photo, Khai can be seen lounging on the grass on a bright, pleasant day outdoors. While Gigi kept her daughter's identity a secret and snapped the young one crawling from the back, Khai can be seen donning the cutest bunny onesie on the occasion of Easter.

Wearing a grey onesie, complete with bunny ears and a mini tail, we can only imagine how cute Khai must have looked. Gigi captioned the photo, "our little bunny! first Easter!" Gigi's father Mohammed Hadid was also delighted with Khai's photo as he commented, "Bunny Alert."

Gigi's sister Yolanda Hadid dropped a heart whereas her close friend and Queer Eye's Tan France commented, "OMG! I love this so much."

Take a look at Khai's first Easter celebrations:

While Zayn refrains from sharing any photos of Khai, the baby daddy has been around Khai all the time. Revealing what fatherhood has been like, Zayn had earlier told iHeartRadio, "It's been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

