Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Biggest Hollywood Breakups of the Year

Hollywood has been on a rollercoaster ride with new relationships, pregnancies and not-so-delightful breakups. The stars have given us enough news to last an entire lifetime, and while some of them have been joyous, others have left fans shedding a tear or two! Yes, we are speaking of the unexpected splits that stars in Hollywood underwent in 2021.

Most of them have been like wicked surprises to fans. As cliched as it may sound, all we hoped for was to hug our stars and remind them that everything would be alright eventually! While love was in the air for many of our favourite celebrities, some definitely made us cry over their incomplete endings. Today, we take a look at those unexpected celebrity splits in 2021:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

We had to start with the one that was the most unexpected for us. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared a joint statement after their split noting that they shall "continue to be best friends." Post their breakup, the two definitely went their own ways with Cabello debuting a new hair colour on social media and Shawn penning a song, reportedly about their split!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Don't ask us how we coped with this one! Kimye had always been everyone's favourite couple but 2021 surely had other plans for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. One of the most powerful couples called it quits with Kim filing for divorce in February 2021. According to recent updates, the television star has also requested the court to speed up their divorce process.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

JLo and ARod couldn't share 2021 with each other and announced their split earlier this year itself. The two apparently realized that they are "better as friends and look forward to remaining so." While breaking off their engagement, the former couple wished "the best for each other and each other's children."

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben and Ana seemed to be quite the dreamy couple but they too, called it quits without informing fans of the actual reason for the same. Whatever it may be, we surely miss the two casually hanging out.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were spotted in New York City in 2020, and fans went crazy over the couple but the pair have since broken up. While the real reason is unknown, the pair called it quits only after a brief year of dating.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

One break-up that shocked everyone around the world was Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's sudden split. The two welcomed their daughter in September 2020 but ended their relationship after the One Direction alum and the supermodel's mother had a seemingly long disagreement. Zayn had issued his own statement over the feud, but after the breakup, Gigi had requested everyone to give their family some space, especially their little daughter Khai.

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor

The Bridgerton actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian were briefly dating each other as they were spotted together in many places. However, they reportedly called it quits just six months after dating. Pete has since been linked with Kim Kardashian!

Elon Musk and Grimes

We are not sure if we could call it a breakup as the two have "semi-separated." X Æ A-Xii's parents thought it would be best to co-parent and partially part ways with each other. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," Musk had noted then.

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates

After 27 years of marriage, the billionaire couple decided to split. They also share three children, Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe, The power couple reportedly no longer thought they could "grow together as a couple" in the next phase of their lives.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory alum called it quits with her husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage. They shared a joint statement after breaking up in September noting that the two of them have "no anger or animosity" towards each other.

Which Hollywood breakup was the most shocking for you? Share your honest opinions about these former couples with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

