Gigi Hadid announces pregnancy & shares excitement on expecting a child with Zayn Malik; Reveals her cravings

After days of speculations, Gigi Hadid finally confirmed she’s pregnant and revealed her current state of mind on expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

For fans of former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, the past few days have been exciting as news about the couple expecting their first child came in. Since then, everyone was waiting for Zayn and Gigi to make it official by announcing that they’re pregnant. Finally, on Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi made an appearance and confirmed that she is pregnant. Currently, Gigi is with Zayn at his farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The former One Direction singer also celebrated his ladylove’s birthday a few days back.

Making an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Gigi mentioned that she is pregnant and that she and Zayn are very excited about expecting their first child together. The Supermodel went on to talk about how she and Zayn wanted to announce it on their own terms. But, they could not as the news came out, and hence, she decided to confirm the same. Gigi mentioned that she is very grateful for all the love that is pouring in for her and Zayn through good wishes.

Not just this, amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Gigi mentioned that it is a blessing for her to be at home and experience her pregnancy, day after day. When asked about her current cravings on being pregnant with Zayn’s baby, Gigi shared that she is only thinking about Bagels. She even mentioned that her birthday cake that was specially made was in the shape of a bagel and she was crying every five minutes due to happiness. The Supermodel expressed her happiness on getting a surprise bagel cake during the quarantine.

The Supermodel revealed that she relishes a bagel a day to satiate her current cravings. The couple that has been on and off in their relationship, is making the most of this time and is spending it together at a farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The couple reconciled and came back together back in December 2019.

