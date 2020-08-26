Gigi Hadid announces she's 'growin an angel' as she prepares to welcome a girl with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid shared a bunch of photos flaunting her baby bump and announced that she is 'growin an angel'. Gigi is set to welcome her baby girl with Zayn Malik next month.

Gigi Hadid has been laying low during her pregnancy. The model confirmed she was expecting her firstborn with former One Direction member Zayn Malik earlier this summer. While she did give fans a sneak peek at her baby bump, she confessed that the world has several other events to focus on over her pregnancy. She did assure that when the time is right, she will share more on her pregnancy. The time has finally arrived! The model took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos.

With her baby bump on full display, Gigi stunned in the photos. The 25-year-old supermodel shared the first set of photos announcing that an angel was on the way, confirming that she and Zayn will be welcoming a baby girl. "growin an angel :)" she wrote along with the photo. In the second set, she revealed the photoshoot took place in July. In the third photo, Gigi wrote, "cherishing this time. appreciate all the love & well wishes." Check out the photos here.

Gigi and Zayn are set to welcome their daughter next month in New York. Sources told E! News that ZiGi has been reading parenting books, furnishing for their nursery, and asking all possible questions from Yolanda Hadid. "Gigi and Zayn are feeling blessed and are so happy that the baby is healthy and everything is going smoothly so far," a source informed the international outlet previously.

