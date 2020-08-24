Gigi Hadid & Anwar Hadid shower Dua Lipa with love on 25th birthday; Gigi says ‘you’re a special one sister’

British singer Dua Lipa turned 25 this weekend and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid and his sister Gigi Hadid showered the singer with love on her special day. See what Anwar posted below.

Gigi Hadid is sending her love to her brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa, on her 25th birthday! The fellow 25-year-old, pregnant model took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (August 22) to wish Dua a happy birthday. “HAPPY BDAY DEXTER’S MOM @dualipa,” Gigi wrote, referencing Dua and Anwar‘s dog Dexter. “You’re a special one & deserve the best. love u sister.”

Dua has become close to Anwar‘s family, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid. Earlier during the pandemic, the couple spent some time quarantining at Anwar’s mom Yolanda Hadid‘s farm in Pennsylvania. Back in May, Dua also chatted about Gigi‘s pregnancy, saying she’s excited to become an “auntie.”

Anwar Hadid also showered the birthday girl and British singer with love on her special day. The American model took to Instagram to share sweet pictures of the New Rules singer, and wrote: “4 my love!!!! Happiest of birthdays!!! LOOKI THAT SMILE!!! Woweeeee!!! LOVE YOU ENDLESSLY LETS HAVE A BLAST”

In case you missed it, earlier this month, the duo adopted a dog together. The Physical singer took to her Instagram to reveal the news and wrote alongside: “Our tiny best friend Dexter!!! thank you @thelabellefoundation HE’S PERFECT.” Back September 2019, it was reported that the couple had moved in together.

