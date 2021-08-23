Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Beyonce & more wish Levitating singer Dua Lipa a happy 26th birthday

Dua Lipa has just turned a year older, and her friends and family have made it a point to wish the singer on her birthday with lovely pictures and videos from their galleries. As she turned 26 on August 22, sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, whose brother Anwar Hadid is Dua’s boyfriend, wished the New Rules singer on their social media platforms.

Dua herself didn’t hesitate to repost the wishes and pen some heartfelt comments for the Hadid sisters in return. Taking to Instagram, Gigi penned, “Happy Happy birthday sweet Dua Lipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing you the best day and year!!!!.” Dua didn’t miss a chance to reply back stating, “thank you sister I love you!!! [sic].”

Take a look at Gigi’s wish:

The youngest Hadid sister, too, wished Lipa in the most adorable way possible. Bella shared a video of the two of them having fun while calling Dua her ‘twinny fairy princess.’ Making sure Dua feels special on her day, Bella wrote that she adores the singer, and thanked her for ‘loving’ their family.

Check out Bella’s wish:

While the wishes from the Hadid sisters were the highlights on her birthday, given Dua is dating their brother Anwar, the singer also received wonderful birthday wishes from artists and celebrities including Beyonce, Elton John, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim. Elton John posted a picture of the two of them together, with their new collaborative song, Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) playing in the background.

Here’s how Elton John wished Dua Lipa:

Queen Bey took to her official website to wish Lipa with a childhood picture of the latter. “Happy Birthday Dua Lipa,” she wrote.

Take a look at Beyonce’s wish for Lipa:

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim wished Dua with a selfie of the two of them together. Dua Lipa had previously collaborated with Blackpink on a song titled Kiss and Make Up!

Check out Jennie Kim’s wish for Dua:

