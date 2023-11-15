Gigi Hadid breaks silence over rumors about her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance; says being 'over moon'

Gigi Hadid has addressed and dismissed rumors suggesting that she disapproves of Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. Responding to a report from celebrity gossip website Perez Hilton posted on Instagram, here’s what Gigi said.

Gigi Hadid slams rumors about her reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance

Gigi Hadid, 28, set the record straight, stating, “I’m a couple days late to this tag … but didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena? Let it be … we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

This marks the first public response from anyone within Taylor Swift's inner circle regarding her romance with Travis Kelce, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player. While others close to Taylor have been seen with her in public, Gigi's comment directly addresses and dismisses the speculation about her feelings about the relationship.

The rumors emerged four days ago when Perez Hilton's report suggested Gigi wasn't happy with Taylor's newfound romance. Gigi's succinct response not only clears the air but also emphasizes the collective happiness and support for Taylor within her close circle.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

The attention on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce escalated on November 11 during their reunion in Buenos Aires, where Taylor, amid her Eras Tour, modified lyrics during a performance. In a playful twist, she changed a line from her song Karma to include a reference to the Chiefs: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” This alteration sparked enthusiasm from fans, and videos circulated of Travis blushing and cheering during the concert. Even Taylor’s father, Scott Kingsley Swift, joined the playful interaction by tapping Travis on the shoulder.

The couple, known as the latest it couple in the intersection of Hollywood and the sports community, has been making headlines since Taylor began attending Travis’ football games in September. Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, voiced concerns about the intense public scrutiny, expressing happiness for Travis but acknowledging the challenges of dealing with paparazzi attention that extends into their daily activities.

While Gigi’s comment adds a supportive voice to the narrative, the broader story continues to unfold with fans celebrating Taylor and Travis’s relationship.

