Gigi Hadid brings Christmas spirit early for baby ZiGi: She’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early

Christmas spirit knocks Gigi Hadid's door a tad early this year! The supermodel revealed that she has already set up her tree and shared photos of her baby.

As temperatures drop, the countdown for Christmas has begun. While we are still planning our celebrations, Gigi Hadid has already dived into the Christmas mood. The supermodel, who recently welcomed her daughter with Zayn Malik, took to Instagram and revealed that she is welcoming the holiday spirit a tad earlier than usual this year. Gigi shared a series of photos featuring her decked up, brightly lit Christmas tree along with trinkets placed in her room. Apart from her Christmas prep, the model also shared two photos featuring baby ZiGi.

Gigi wrapped the munchkin in an animal printed baby carrier while the little one sported a white sweater owing to the dropping temperatures. Gigi soaked up the sun while the little one took a nap. Meanwhile, Gigi sported a blue overall and wrapped herself in an oversized wraparound cardigan. She sported a beanie cap. Gigi shared the photos with the caption, "A whole new kind of busy & tired but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." The former One Direction singer was MIA in the photos.

Check out the photos below:

Going by the photos, it seems that Gigi has returned to her mother Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farm. The supermodel spent the lockdown at the farm before she travelled to New York for her delivery. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce her arrival.

The couple hasn't revealed their little one's name yet. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

