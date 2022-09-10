Gigi Hadid calls her, Zayn Malik's daughter Khai 'genius': We're practising doing dangerous things carefully

Gigi Hadid is one doting mother! During an appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the 27-year-old supermodel couldn't stop herself from gushing about her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai, 2. When asked how baby Khai is and what it's like with her "milestones" as a mom, Gigi praised, "I mean, I think she's a genius, but I think that's what everyone says [chuckles] about their kid."

"It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing," Gigi Hadid added about her adorable kid. Given how baby Khai is mobile and moving around, Gigi quipped about her cute antics, "Oh, so mobile, from so early in the morning. So mobile — jumping off things. Very brave," before adding, "Which is great but, you know... Yeah. We're practising doing dangerous things carefully. That's what I'm gonna go for."