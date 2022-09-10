Gigi Hadid calls her, Zayn Malik's daughter Khai 'genius': We're practising doing dangerous things carefully
Gigi Hadid gushed about baby Khai: "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."
Gigi Hadid is one doting mother! During an appearance on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist, the 27-year-old supermodel couldn't stop herself from gushing about her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai, 2. When asked how baby Khai is and what it's like with her "milestones" as a mom, Gigi praised, "I mean, I think she's a genius, but I think that's what everyone says [chuckles] about their kid."
"It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing," Gigi Hadid added about her adorable kid. Given how baby Khai is mobile and moving around, Gigi quipped about her cute antics, "Oh, so mobile, from so early in the morning. So mobile — jumping off things. Very brave," before adding, "Which is great but, you know... Yeah. We're practising doing dangerous things carefully. That's what I'm gonna go for."
Given how her parents are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, we're not one bit surprised that baby Khai is already a mini adventurer!
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may have broken up under not-so-amicable circumstances, but ZiGi are on good co-parenting terms. You can notice that in her Sunday TODAY interview as she references "we" instead of "I" while talking about baby Khai. Even on Instagram, Hadid has given many heartwarming shout-outs to Malik for being an amazing dad to their darling daughter, particularly during Father's Day.
For now, Gigi Hadid is going to be a working momma as she takes over New York Fashion Week, even being spotted hanging out with sister Bella Hadid and good pal Serena Williams.
ALSO READ: Zayn Malik adds dapper selfie to 2022 collection; Gigi Hadid cutely gets her face squished by baby Khai's feet