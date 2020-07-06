  1. Home
Gigi Hadid calls out publication's claim she disguises her baby bump: Will share insight when I feel like it

Gigi Hadid took to Twitter to lash out at a British publication for their assumption towards the 25-year-old model's pregnancy. Read below to know what Gigi had to say about the 'disguising her baby bump' claim.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 6, 2020 08:26 am
Gigi Hadid started 2020 on a good note as the 25-year-old supermodel and Zayn Malik will soon be embracing parenthood. While Gigi is due in September, it is reported that the young couple will be having a baby girl. During a recent Instagram Live, when a fan asked Hadid as to how she doesn't have a tummy during her pregnancy, Gigi has quipped, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! haha — wishing u the best."

When a British publication posted an article about the Instagram Live claiming that the model has been disguising her baby bump, Hadid clapped back at them in a series of tweets. "Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories- not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share "insight" when I feel like it, thanks," Gigi tweeted and added, "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones."

What do you have to say about Gigi Hadid's remarks on her pregnancy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, it was during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, when Gigi confirmed the pregnancy news. "Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. Especially during this time... it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Hadid shared with Jimmy Fallon.

