Gigi Hadid captures an ADORABLE moment between daughter Khai and grandfather Mohamed Hadid on a museum tour

Gigi Hadid recently shared a post from her museum outing with baby Khai. The duo was accompanied by Khai's grandfather Mohamed Hadid.

Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram to share an amazing post about her recent outing with daughter Khai. The model accompanied by baby Khai went on a museum tour in New York and along with another special person in her life, her father and Khai's grandfather, Mohamed Hadid. Gigi taking to Instagram, shared a video of her and Khai in a stroller, taking a tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In a series of other pictures, Gigi also showed a picture of her father Mohamed Hadid.

In Hadid's new post though, one of the sweetest pictures was about an adorable moment between Khai and her grandfather. In the picture, Hadid was seen holding his granddaughter's hand which showed her wearing a cute little bracelet that even showed her name on it. Sharing the series of pictures, Gigi mentioned that they were from a day ago in her caption. In her Instagram stories, Gigi posted a few more pictures of her father Mohamed Hadid checking out art along with Khai.

Check out Gigi Hadid's post here:

Both Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have shown love for their daughter Khai in different ways. The duo already has tattoos with Khai's name in Arabic. Recently, Gigi was also seen sporting a necklace with crystal-encrusted letters spelling out Khai. Both Gigi and Zayn have been private when it comes to Khai's pictures and haven't released pictures showing her face yet.

Gigi is known to post some adorable snaps of Khai while spending festive moments with her, like the recent one from their Easter celebration where the little one was dressed up like a bunny to ring in her first Easter.

ALSO READ: 6 PHOTOS of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with baby Khai that are beyond adorable

Share your comment ×