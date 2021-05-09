Gigi Hadid celebrates 1st Mother’s Day with sweet note to baby Khai; Dua Lipa calls her ‘little bunny girl’

Gigi Hadid recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day with her daughter baby Khai, scroll down to see the model’s super sweet note to Khai and new pictures she posted with the baby girl.

Amidst the difficult past year as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown that followed, it has been challenging to find good news. But many stars like Gigi Hadid did their part to bless fans with good news and welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik back in 2020. Today, the supermodel celebrated her first Mother’s Day and looked back at some nostalgic moments that followed after the birth of her baby girl Khai.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared several adorable pictures of Khai and wrote: “The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you, thank you, thank you.”



Taking to her Instagram stories, Hadid also shared some new pictures of herself with baby Khai, see them below.





As soon as the model posted this on Instagram her famous friends and family took to the comments. Brit singer Dua Lipa who’s dating Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid wrote: “little bunnnyyyyy girl!!!!!” VS model and a new mom herself, Romee Strijd also sent some love. Another VS model Lily Aldrige wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day !!! I love you & Khai so much.”

If you didn’t know, Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together, a baby girl Khai, in September 2020. ... 23, with Malik posting a photo to social media captioned, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful, to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

