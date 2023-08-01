Gigi Hadid cherishes best Summer with daughter Khai amid Zayn Malik dating rumors; goes gardening in a bikini

Gigi Hadid's living that dream summer life. Picturesque and serene, the model recently shared a few private moments from her life with daughter Khai. The photos come in the midst of dating rumors that have been making headlines anticipating a reunion between Hadid and her ex Zayn Malik. Here's all you need to know.

Gigi Hadid goes gardening in a Bikini

The 28-year-old shared a carousel of photos that featured glimpses of her scenic life, most of which included her and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai. Because of how discreet the parents were about Khai's personal life, rarely sharing full photos of her face on social media, fans were amazed at how grown-up she appeared in the new pictures.

However out of all the pretty pictures that the model posted, one caught fans' eyes. Hadid rocked a chic black and white checkerboard bikini adorned with purple flowers around the neckline and waistband of the scoop-neck top. The bikini's matching string bottoms were adorned with pink flowers. But what stood out was Gigi was not wearing this ensemble to the beach but rather for gardening. In the photo, she can be seen standing on the grass next to a raised bed of plants while holding a bowl of freshly picked, home-grown vegetables.

The other pictures showed her child having the time of her life, with small and cute meals, and a boat ride that the 2-year-old clearly enjoyed.

Gigi Hadid back with ex Zayn Malik

The model and the former one direction member had an on-and-off relationship since 2015 but finally decided to commit to a stable relationship in 2019. Soon enough they welcomed their daughter, Khai in 2020. Unfortunately, to the disappointment of their fans, the couple eventually parted ways in 2021 following a scandal involving Malik and Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother.

Lately, however, there have been surprising interactions between the ex-couple. The former Victoria's Secret model recently fired up the rumor machine among netizens by liking a topless photo that Zayn had shared. This unexpected move has sparked a social media frenzy, with people speculating about the possibility of a rekindled romance between the former couple.

Meanwhile, it wasn't all roses and rainbows for the 28-year-old, as she was arrested at the Cayman Islands airport for being in possession of marijuana, alongside her friend. Though the model posted about the situation, sharing a bunch of photos of her squad and her having fun at the Cayman Islands saying, "All's well that ends well."

