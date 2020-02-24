Gigi Hadid comes to 'king' Zayn Malik's rescue after Jake Paul disses former One Direction singer

Don't mess with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid subtly warned over the weekend. The former Victoria's Secret model proved she's got the former One Direction singer's back when Jake Paul dissed the Pillow Talk crooner.

Gigi Hadid is doubling up as a shield for her man and giving us major relationship goals. The former Victoria's Secret model reunited with her longtime on-and-off beau Zayn Malik last month. The couple was spotted together ringing in the former One Direction singer's birthday last month to confirm that they were back together before they began teasing their reignited romance on social media. While we love some PDA, Gigi tutored social media on how to stand up for your man with her recent tweet.

It all began when Jake Paul took to Twitter and dissed Zayn. The YouTuber took to the social media platform to call the Pillow Talk singer. He misspelled Zayn's name in the tweet. "Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f----off for no reason when I was being nice to him," Paul tweeted. "Zane [if] you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha," he added.

He later deleted the tweet. However, before he could hit the delete button, it invited a response from Gigi. About two hours after the tweet was posted, Gigi took to her Twitter and defended her "respectable king." "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a--. Go to bed," she replied.

Check out Gigi's tweet below:

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

What do you think about the interaction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

