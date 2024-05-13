Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted having a gala time at Taylor Swift's European leg of The Eras tour in Paris. NFL star Travis Kelce also accompanied them to cheer on his girlfriend. Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the 14-time Grammy winner made a comeback to the stage, revealing new outfit changes and a new tracklist.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper groove to Taylor Swift's hits

Videos of Hadid and Cooper having a great time on a night out in a private box at the La Defense Arena are making the rounds on social media. Travis Kelce was seen busting moves, and they couldn't help but be swept up in the contagious energy. Cooper wore a matching white button-down shirt and leggings, while Gigi Hadid wore a black top and jeans.

Hadid and Cooper cheered and grooved to the biggest hits from the pop artist, including So High School, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, But Daddy I Love Him, and more.

Swift is performing at her 87th overall concert on the current Eras Tour—a number that perfectly matches her boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs jersey. Since they started dating in the summer of 2023, the singer-athlete team has shown themselves to be one another's greatest fans. The Kansas City Chiefs touchdown machine, Kelce, traded in his helmet for some slick dancing steps as Taylor sang Lover during her 87th Eras Tour stop. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been in a relationship for some time. Furthermore, the pair spent an enjoyable getaway in California for Hadid's birthday earlier this month. Cooper and Hadid haven't yet discussed their romance in public, though. It is said that they began dating in October of last year and have been together ever since.

"They each have a small kid and are single parents. They also have similar senses of humor. It's still far too early to predict the future course of events. There is attraction; things aren't that serious right now," a source told US Weekly.

ALSO READ: What Is Zayn Malik’s Stand On Ex Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper’s Relationship? Report Says THIS