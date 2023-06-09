Gigi Hadid debuts chic short hair while ex Leonardo DiCaprio seems to move on with younger model; DEETS here

In Gigi Hadid’s latest modeling campaign, she debuted new hair which has seemingly shocked everyone. Her new hair look is completely different from one she debuted during the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Just a few hours later, Hadid’s rumored ex Leonardo DiCaprio seemed to have moved on with a much younger model. Reportedly, Leo and Gigi had been dating since September 2022 before their relationship fizzled in April 2023. Here is everything to know about Gigi Hadid’s new hair.

Gigi Hadid’s new hair

For Miu Miu’s Spring 2023 campaign, Gigi Hadid has completely changed her hair. The 28 year old supermodel has now changed her hair to a chic shoulder-length bob along with bangs in the front. This completely shocked fans as the 28 year old supermodel earlier showed off her waist length tresses at her first Cannes appearance.

Gigi Hadid shared her new look on Instagram from her latest shoot of the Miu Miu campaign. In the picture, Hadid could be seen posing in a purple cardigan and pleated mini-skirt. She paired this outfit with a red bag, black belt, black socks and matching oxford shoes.

Hadid’s comment section was filled with praises and love from the fans. One wrote, “I like your haircut, looks so good on you!” as others added, “Cute hairstyle, I love it.” However, before fans decide to chop off their hair following the trend, they should remember that the supermodel has used a wig instead of seriously chopping off her hair.

Soon after Gigi Hadid revealed her new look on Instagram, the model’s rumored ex Leonardo DiCaprio was photographed with another younger model. TMZ published pictures in which Leo can be seen with 22 year old model Meghan Roche on a yacht. Reportedly, Gigi and Meghan are friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid makes a stunning appearance at the launch of India’s biggest cultural hub; Watch VIDEO