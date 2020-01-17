Gigi Hadid dismissed as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein trial for THIS reason; Find Out

Despite insisting that she could keep an open mind, Gigi Hadid was dismissed as a potential juror in Harvey Weinstein’s trial. Read on to know more.

Gigi Hadid will not be a juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial in New York. The 24-year-old Supermodel showed up to jury selection with about 200 other people, and was dismissed along with 62 others on January 16, The Cut reported. Gigi was spotted walking into the courthouse holding a black handbag in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. A few minutes later, she was seen leaving the courtroom. While the model did not stop to interact with the media and explain the specifics of what went down inside the courtroom, court officials revealed that she has been dismissed.

The court officials, according to a report by Fox News, confirmed she was cut from the list of potential jurors. It was an expected development following the attention generated after her presence in court. Earlier this week, various media outlets reported that the model was called to Manhattan Supreme Court on January 13 along with 120 other potential jurors to serve in the trial for the disgraced Hollywood Producer. Because of media’s wall-to-wall coverage of all the allegations level against the filmmaker, the officials are having a hard time finding impartial jurors for the trial.

During the jury selection process, Hadid told the Judge that she had previously met both Weinstein and potential witness Salma Hayek. However, she stated that if given the jury duty, she would able to keep an open mind on the facts. By the end of the process, Hadid was one of 35 people remaining as potential jurors that were asked to fill out a questionnaire and return to court on December 16.

According to the defense and prosecutors, stated that making her a part of the Jury will lead to a lot of commotion. Recently, Weinstein’s lawyers also demanded the trial be moved out of New York City, because of the flash mob protests and a crush of reporters and photographers. The lawyers stated that the case has turned into a media and entertainment circus. The filmmaker is currently facing life in prison over criminal charges that he raped woman in a New York hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performed oral sex on another woman in Manhattan in 2006.

