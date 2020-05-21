Gigi Hadid dismisses getting cheek fillers: I've never put or injected anything into my face; It terrifies me

Gigi Hadid, who is soon going to be welcoming her first child with Zayn Malik, revealed during an Instagram Live that she has not gotten cheek fillers and that it terrifies her to do anything to her face. Read below to know more about what the 25-year-old supermodel had to share on the same.

It may be a tough time for the entire world with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc over the globe but there's a silver lining in store for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Just a while back, news broke out that the 25-year-old supermodel was pregnant and will be due in September 2020. Moreover, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gigi confirmed the good news herself. But, did you know that Hadid walked for several fashion weeks (New York, London, Milan and Paris) hiding the fact that she was pregnant in February and early March?

During an Instagram Live session with makeup artist Erin Parsons, Gigi revealed how it was to walk for fashion weeks while being pregnant and also dismissed the rumours that she had gotten cheek fillers. "People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round but I've had cheeks since I was born. Especially fashion month - when I was already a few months preggo," Hadid shared and further quipped, "I have the cheeks already so there's not a lot to fill in."

Furthermore, Gigi had a message for those wondering if she ever got plastic surgery done. "For those wondering, I have never put or injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I feel like I am too much of a control freak. I'm like, what if it goes wrong?"

"I accept myself for how it is. That doesn't mean I don't have insecurities sometimes but for special occasions you can sculpt your nose or do whatever with makeup," Hadid reasoned.

Guess that puts the rumours to rest once and for all!

