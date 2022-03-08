Gigi Hadid is donating her Fashion Week earnings for people suffering in Ukraine and Palestine

In a recent Instagram post, Gigi Hadid came forward in support of Ukraine and Palestine. During these tough times of war in Ukraine, the supermodel announced on Sunday, i.e. March 6, that she would be donating her fashion week earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine due to Russia's continuous attacks on the country. Gigi also extended her prayer to those suffering the same fate in Palestine.

In her Instagram post, the American model uploaded clicks and videos from the Fall 2022 fashion week and attached to that a heartfelt note to those going through horrendous circumstances in Ukraine and Palestine as she wrote, "Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history," referring to the frequent backlash models endure from netizens who deem their job as "disrespectful" in times of distress.

Check out Gigi Hadid's post below:

Gigi then went on to elaborate, "We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something." She continued and announced that she was "pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows" and credited fellow model Mica Argannaraz as her inspiration for this decision and informed that she is following in her footsteps. Gigi also added, "Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion." She remarked the importance of standing together at a time such as this and penned, "At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

