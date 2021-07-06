Gigi Hadid earnestly REQUESTS paparazzi, press & fan accounts to 'blur' daughter Khai's face in public images

Gigi Hadid revealed that her and Zayn Malik's wish is that their daughter Khai Hadid Malik "can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

Gigi Hadid has written an open letter on Twitter and Instagram Stories addressed to the paparazzi, press and fan accounts, requesting them to "blur" her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik's face out of images captured in public. Addressing her words as "A letter from a Mamma," the 26-year-old model began, "As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world!"

Talking about how inquisitive baby Khai already is about the world, Gigi continued, "And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from.

...but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family. Gigi Hadid

"I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures. I know the laws change State to State, and I've seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred - but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images," Hadid noted about how the media handles paparazzi attention on star kids.

On what she and Zayn wish for baby Khai, the new mom disclosed, "I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

"It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it's an extra effort - but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do... and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family," Gigi requested earnestly.

Hadid also acknowledged the paparazzi who have been respectful of their boundaries when she takes baby Khai for casual strolls in New York, praising, "I would like to send a huge 'Thank You' to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate you."

"For the child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting... it still is an adult that understands and deals with it often. I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from. With love, G," Gigi concluded.

Check out Gigi Hadid's heartfelt "A letter from a Mamma" below:

A letter from a Mamma pic.twitter.com/Ly7zqxFXro — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 6, 2021

One can't help but admire Gigi's fierce, protective mamma bear side!

