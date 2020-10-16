Gigi Hadid enjoys a cheesy date with Zayn Malik; Shares a glimpse of cute outfits Tan France gifted baby ZiGi

A week after the couple enjoyed their first date night since embracing parenthood, Gigi Hadid reveals she and Zayn were on a date yet again and it was a cheesy affair.

It has been a few weeks since Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter. Although the model and singer haven't revealed the name of the little one, we've got a couple of glimpses of baby ZiGi. While it is understandable that the little munchkin has the couple busy, Gigi and Zayn are making sure to take some time out and enjoy a few date nights. The new mama took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of their latest date night.

Though the Pillow Talk crooner and model weren't seen in the frame, Gigi shared a picture of a plate of "cheesy garlic pull apart" and announced that it was a meal that ZiGi were enjoying on their date. Soon after Gigi had everyone going "awww" when she shared a picture of a couple of onesies her daughter was recently gifted. The photo revealed that the cute onesies had "baby ZiGi" inscribed on them. Gigi shared the photo and wrote, "omg @tanfrance love so much."

Check out the photos below:

Gigi's new photos come a few days after the supermodel revealed that she and Zayn were on their possibly first date night after embracing parenthood. Check out the deets here: Gigi Hadid gives tiny glimpse at her first date night with Zayn Malik post becoming parents to their baby girl

Last month, Zayn and Gigi shared photos of their daughter's hand to announce her arrival. The former One Direction crooner shared the photo and wrote, "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together." Meanwhile, Gigi wrote, "She’s already changed our world. So in love."

