Gigi Hadid flaunts friendship bracelets as she attends Taylor Swift concert after marijuana possession arrest

Taylor Swift's worldwide Eras Tour has been a huge moment in pop culture history with the massive success it has received. The concerts have not only broken sales records but also boosted the economy of several of its tour stop locations. Meanwhile, several stars have been spotted enjoying the tour and the recent celebrity at the Eras Tour was Gigi Hadid.

The supermodel was spotted enjoying Swift's concert recently and it's yet another testament to their decade-long friendship. Here's everything we know about Hadid's appearance at the Eras Tour in the aftermath of her recent marijuana possession controversy and arrest.

Gigi Hadid flaunts friendship bracelets, attends Taylor Swift concert

Hadid attended Swift's concert at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday, July 28 with her makeup artist Patrick Ta. He posted a series of images showing them enjoying the concert and captioned it, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever #ERASTOUR [red heart emoji] [orange heart emoji] [yellow heart emoji] [green heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] [purple heart emoji]." In the pics, Hadid and Ta flaunted their Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

He also posted a shot of their arms raised as they showed off the bunch of colorful Era's Tour beaded bracelets they had and captioned the story, "THE MOST MAGICAL NIGHT [x3 white heart emojis] @taylorswift @gigihadid." Hadid reposted the story on her Instagram. Meanwhile, Ta's post on his account showed the friends making a heart as they posed during the concert. There were also two videos where they danced as Swift performed on stage.

One clip showed them grooving to the singer's Cruel Summer and the other featured them jumping up and down enthusiastically as Swift's superhit song Love Story played. The two could be seen dancing to a lot of the tracks and they appeared exuberant throughout. Hadid even commented on Ta's post, "BEST [emotional face emoji]." This wasn't the first time the model had attended Swift's tour. She was previously seen at the Nashville concert in May.

Swift and Hadid have been friends for more than a decade and are frequently spotted hanging out. Meanwhile, Hadid was on vacation in the Cayman Islands when she was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession. A small amount of marijuana was found in her luggage and she was charged. Hadid appeared in court, pleaded guilty, and was released on bail after being fined $1,000. Her first public appearance post the controversy was at the airport.

