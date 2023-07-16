Gigi Hadid flaunts new dragon tattoo in bikini amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored relationship has been making headlines, ever since September 2022. But the duo has not made any public comment or statement about their relationship. Recently, the Titanic star was also often spotted hanging out with the younger models like Meghan Roche, Neelam Gill and others. However, according to the recent report by US Weekly, Hadid and DiCaprio are getting closer. Amid all the relationship drama with Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seems to be having fun on the girls trip and you can’t miss her bikini photo and new tattoo.

Gigi Hadid flaunts her new tattoo in a bikini as she enjoys girls’ trip

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram on July 14, 2023, to show off the giant dragon tattoo on her upper thigh. The model has not confirmed whether the tattoo is real or temporary and captioned the post ‘mornin!’ along with a green dragon emoji. The dragon tattoo is huge and begins around the start of her hips and ends around the bottom of her hips.

Gigi Hadid looked as stunning as always in a pink multi-patterned bikini. She styled her outfit with wavy curls and multi-layered necklaces.

Fans of the supermodel flocked into the comments section with different reactions. One wrote, “All of a sudden…dragons are my favorite animal?” Another user wrote “Mother of dragons” in reference to Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

Gigi Hadid and her friends also shared a fun TikTok video dancing to Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer. The supermodel opted for a loose crop top and linen trousers. She accessorized her outfit with hoop earrings and stackable chains.

About Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio relationship

According to a report in Us Weekly, a source revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are currently seeing each other. “It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it,” said the insider, further adding, “[but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Previously, The Wolf of the Wall Street star and Camila Morrone dated for four months before calling it quits in August 2022. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid ended her relationship with One Direction alum Zayn Malik in October 2021 and they share two-year old daughter Khai.