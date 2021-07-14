Gigi Hadid gets candid about Zayn Malik’s struggle to fit into her family; Says he ‘couldn’t get a word in’

Gigi Hadid recently got candid about the dynamics between Zayn Malik and her family. Scroll down to see what she said.

Gigi Hadid recently got candid about her family dynamics, which now include her partner Zayn Malik and their 10-month-old baby girl, Khai. In a chat with Harper's Bazaar, the supermodel opened up about the singer’s initial struggle to fit in with Hadid’s large family.

Speaking about their family gatherings, Gigi admitted that it took Zayn time to be able to get a word in and be heard. "At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?'" she shared. "But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind." Gigi then joked that while Zayn chimes into family discussions now, he still doesn’t pick sides and get deep into arguments. "When he's in the middle of a family thing and everyone's like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?'" she explained to the outlet. "He's charming." Gigi later admitted that Zayn usually knows just who to agree with. "He's usually on my mom's side," she added. "So, he's smart in that sense."

If you didn’t know, Gigi comes from a family of very strong-minded people. Her father--Mohamed Hadid, is a well-known real-estate developer, known for building luxury hotels and mansions and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, is not only a former model but also starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for four years. Gigi's parents were married for six years and got divorced in 2000. And let's not forget, Gigi's younger sister, Bella Hadid, is also a model making her waves of her own. In fact, Gigi described Bella as the "heart" of the family.

