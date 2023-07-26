Gigi Hadid gets clicked for the first time in public days after arrest over marijuana possession

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was all smiles as she made her first public appearance since her recent trip to the Cayman Islands, where she faced some unexpected legal trouble. But fear not, it seems like everything is now back on track for the star! Let's dive into the details of her eventful vacation and what happened on her return to New York.

Gigi Hadid makes first public appearance since arrest

Putting the legal matter behind her, Gigi Hadid was seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, catching a flight and embracing her signature casual yet chic style. She sported a cream crop top and matching shrug, paired with distressed jeans. Along with her casual choice of clothing, the supermodel opted for eye-catching red Converse high-top sneakers. As always, Gigi’s fashion game was on point, and she seemed unfazed by the recent events.

With her latest appearance, Hadid marked the first time she was seen and clicked in the public since her arrest.

Gigi Hadid's trouble in Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid's Caribbean getaway took an unexpected turn when she and her friend were arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession during their girls' trip to the Cayman Islands. The custom officials discovered "a small amount of marijuana" in their luggage after they arrived via a private plane. Despite the setback, Gigi handled the situation with grace, even amidst the media frenzy surrounding the incident.

After being charged with "Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," Gigi and her friend appeared in court and pleaded guilty. They were later released on bail, with each of them fined $1,000.

However, Gigi's spokesperson was quick to shed light on the situation, explaining that the marijuana was legally purchased in NYC with a medical license. Additionally, the use of marijuana for medical purposes has been legal in the Cayman Islands since 2017. So, it seemed like a case of misunderstanding more than anything else.

Despite the minor setback during her vacation, Gigi Hadid made sure to enjoy the rest of her time on the picturesque island. In fact, she shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram, showing her fans that she was making the most of her vacation.

With her return to the United States and the legal matter resolved, the supermodel seemed to be back on board and ready to embrace her busy life.

As fans celebrate Gigi Hadid's return to the spotlight, let's remember that even the biggest stars can face unexpected bumps in the road. It's how they handle these challenges that truly define them.

