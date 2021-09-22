Gigi Hadid gives a glimpse of her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai's 1st birthday celebration; SEE PICS

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai turned 1 over the weekend and the model recently took to Instagram to drop a glimpse of the fun bash that the couple hosted for her. Gigi took us behind the scenes of the party as she shared photos of Khai's amazing Word Party cake and the adorable decor at the first birthday celebration of her daughter.

While Gigi didn't post photos of herself and Zayn with Khai from the special evening, the model made sure to take us through the theme of Khai's celebratory evening by showing us the balloon-filled venue. Sharing the photos, Gigi wrote, "My baby turned 1 over the weekend" along with teary-eyed emoji. Hadid further also shared Khai's massive cake that was designed with her little one's favourite Word Party characters in the most colourful way.

Check out Gigi Hadid's posts here:

Before Gigi, her sisters Bella and Alana were the first ones to share photos from Khai's birthday celebration on their Instagram. Bella wished her niece by sharing pictures of some of their sweetest moments together. Also, Gigi's older sister Alana wrote a sweet message on Instagram for Khai's birthday as she said, "Happy birthday to one of the best things to happen to our little world Khai. watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can’t wait to see you grow little girl your Aunty Alana loves you."

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid had also shared some throwback snaps with her granddaughter for Khai's special day.

