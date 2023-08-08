Gigi Hadid gives glimpse into farm life as sister Bella Hadid drops update on Lyme disease, PICS

Gigi Hadid shared photos from her Pennsylvania farm with her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. The supermodel was seen enjoying a simpler life with her daughter, days after her sister Bella Hadid shared an update on her lyme disease. Meanwhile, Hadid recently gave an insight into Bella’s health; she said she can’t wait to have her back.

Gigi Hadid shares glimpse of her farm life with her daughter Khai on Instagram

Gigi Hadid has a lot in common with her mother. Despite earning a living by walking runways worldwide, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's daughter lives a quieter life when she's not working. This was evident in a recent series of Instagram Stories depicting intimate aspects of Hadid's life as Khai's mother, who is two years old.

In the first picture, Hadid shared photos of a Blueberry tree from her farm with a heart-eyes emoticon. Another shot gave a glimpse of Gigi’s 2-year-old daughter Khai’s playroom with multiple toys and friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Hadid had a pastel-colored carpet in her daughter's playroom, which matches her rustic and simple choices in life.

The Supermodel shared another snap where she showcased her exceptionally good cooking skills as she baked a fresh batch of sourdough bread. Hadid captioned the image “freshly.”

This is not the first time Gigi Hadid has showcased her cooking skills. The supermodel has shared multiple videos and recipes with fans over the course of time.

Gigi Hadid updates on her sister Bella Hadid’s health

Gigi Hadid recently provided some insight on Bella Hadid's ongoing fight with Lyme illness, posting a photo of the two sisters backstage at a fashion event last month on Instagram.

Along with the photo, the supermodel expressed her excitement over her sibling's imminent comeback to the runway. She captioned the photo on Instagram: "Can't wait for the comebaccckkkkkkk."

The supermodel continued, "I just wanted to touch on this post from last week. Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. I didn't want anyone to interpret my post as a guarantee she'll be back for shows this season. I'm so proud of [Bella] and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready." Gigi made the post to her 78.9 million followers, with glitter and smiling emojis.



Meanwhile, a few days ago, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of photos. She opened up about her Lyme disease treatment and thanked her mom for being by her side. The model penned long heartfelt notes, expressing her gratitude, in the two posts she shared.

