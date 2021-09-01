Gigi Hadid gives a peek into her amazing August spent with baby Khai and Zayn Malik; SEE PICS

We love Gigi Hadid's Instagram game considering how she always gives fans a glimpse of her amazing life. In her recent Instagram post, Hadid shared a series of snaps of showing how she spent her August with Zayn Malik and baby Khai. From Khai's 11-month milestone to Zayn and Gigi doing some home gardening, the snaps featured big family moments.

Sharing over ten amazing photos, Gigi captioned the post as, "bit of august." The photo series consisted of the model's pool and mirror selfies too. Although one has to agree that the sweetest photos of the lot were the ones where we got a glimpse of Khai. One of the snaps showed Gigi and Khai in a black and white photo where the little one was seen dressed in adorable overalls while heading to the paddock.

Another photo of Khai also featured in Hadid's photo dump showed the little one getting clicked alongside wooden blocks that spelled out "11 Months."

Check out Gigi Hadid's post here:

While Zayn didn't feature his face in Gigi's snaps, the singer was captured holding out homegrown chilies in his hands alongside a few photos that showed the couple's collection of veggies that they picked out of their yard.

The other candid snaps included the model herself enjoying some pool time and also one where she was seen in workout wear. A gorgeous photo of summer blooms also made it to the post.

Gigi's post with Khai's new photos comes ahead of the little one's first birthday. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September last year. The couple welcomed their daughter in a home birth amid the pandemic.

