Gigi Hadid gives a tiny glimpse at her first date night Zayn Malik since becoming parents to their baby girl

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she and Zayn Malik enjoyed their first date night post welcoming their daughter last month.

Last month, young lovebirds Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became a family of three when they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love," the new momma had gushed on Instagram while sharing a black and white snap of her daughter's tiny hand.

It's almost going to be a month since their tiny munchkin's arrival and keeping some time for themselves aside as a couple, Hadid and Malik recently had a romantic date night at home itself while baby ZiGi was being taken care of by her doting grandmother Yolanda Hadid. While we didn't get a ZiGi selfie like one would have hoped for; instead, Gigi treated us with a run-through of the food she made for date night on Instagram Stories: browned sage butter chicken piccata with mushroom pasta.

Sharing the end result of the lip-smacking food as her IG story, the 25-year-old supermodel wrote, "Mom & dad's first date night. (She's in the other room with Oma but miss her so much lol.)"

Check out Gigi Hadid's Instagram story from her date night with Zayn Malik below:

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported by Page Six that baby ZiGi's date of birth was September 19 and that it wasn't New York but Malik and Hadid's farm in rural Pennsylvania (the couple had quarantined there with Yolanda and Bella Hadid) where the supermodel gave birth. Fans of the couple are now anxiously waiting for baby ZiGi's first photo as well her chosen name which the parents have still kept mum about.

