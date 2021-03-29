Gigi Hadid & Hailey Baldwin to Kim Kardashian & Zendaya: Hollywood celebs Khushi Kapoor follows on Instagram

If you've ever been curious which Hollywood celebrities Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor follows on Instagram, well, we've got you covered!

Love it or hate it, there's a certain level of curiousity within most of us to know more about star kids. Whether it be the ones who have already jumped into the Bollywood bandwagon like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday or the ones aspiring to make it big in the movies like and Shanaya Kapoor.

Moreover, these star kids also enjoy a major fan following on social media, especially Instagram. Let's take the late legendary actress and Boney Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi's darling younger sister for example, whose IG page boasts of 402k followers and counting. When it comes to her IG following list, Khushi follows 380 IG accounts and counting. Just like us, if you too were intrigued to know which Hollywood celebrities Khushi follows on IG, we've got you covered!

Khushi follows Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Madison Beer, Jack Gilinsky and James Charles.

Which Hollywood celebrity are you surprised to see Khushi Kapoor following on Instagram? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, Khushi obviously follows her elder sister Jahnvi, , Anshula Kapoor, , Anil Kapoor and Shanaya along with , , , , , Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Athiya Shetty, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya, Alaya F and Zoya Akhtar. Khushi also follows Suhana, , Agastya Nanda and Renee Sen amongst many others. In a moving gesture, Khushi still follows her late mom Sridevi on IG.

Credits :Khushi Kapoor Instagram

