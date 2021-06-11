Gigi Hadid is in an 'inhale summer' state of mind; Enjoys pool time with her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai

Soaking in just the right amount of sun, Gigi Hadid shared adorable snaps on Instagram from a fun pool date with her daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

"OMG her matching little swimsuit," Queer Eye's Tan France fondly commented on Gigi Hadid's latest Instagram post and we absolutely agree! Ever since welcoming her and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai Hadid Malik, the 26-year-old supermodel is showcasing her doting momma side through endearing IG posts with her darling munchkin, albeit keeping her face strictly hidden from the public.

This time, Gigi and baby Khai basked in some sunlight and had a fun pool date. As Tan wrote, Hadid and the tiny toddler looked too cute for words matching in striped green swimsuits. Our favourite snap from the three photos shared on Gigi's Instagram page (boasting 67.1 million followers and counting) is the one of the mother-daughter duo sharing a warm embrace inside the pool which will instantly leave hearts melting. In another picture, we get a close up of Hadid with no makeup and looking ethereal as ever, soaking in just the right amount of sun.

The third snap is of baby Khai sitting comfortably on a pink blanket while the luscious greenery surrounds her and as expected, you will be unable not to coo at the cutie.

Check out photos of Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai Hadid Malik from their fun summer pool date below:

Amongst the 4.1 million likes and counting, those who hit a like on Gigi's IG post with baby Khai include her mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn's mother and sister Trisha Malik and Waliyha Malik, brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend and singer Dua Lipa and Malik's former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson's sister Daisy Tomlinson.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Bella Hadid shares an adorable video of Khai as she, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik serenade ZiGi's daughter

We adore this mother-daughter duo and how!

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

Share your comment ×