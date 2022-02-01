Gigi Hadid joins Next in Fashion Season 2; Will co-host alongside Queer Eye's Tan France

Gigi Hadid is all set to take on co-hosting duties as she replaces Alexa Chung for the second season of Netflix's Next in Fashion. The model confirmed the news on her Instagram as she dropped a photo with Queer Eye's Tan France, alongside whom she will be hosting the second season of the show. This will mark Hadid's debut as a host for a show.

Sharing a photo alongside Tan France, Gigi in an Instagram post wrote, "Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago (thanks @evachen212) that we’d be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER! You read that right!" Tan France also took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait to work with my love" and tagged Gigi.

For the unreversed, Next in Fashion is a competition series where designers work together to create visionary looks. The first season of the show premiered in January 2020, starring France and Alexa Chung. With Gigi Hadid on board now, we bet the show's going to get a lot bigger. Also, Hadid is not new to the world of reality shows considering she grew up with her mom on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It's no surprise that Hadid is trying to experiment with her career and after taking on a voiceover role in Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, will now be starring as a host for a show. The model had previously spoken about expanding her career beyond being modelling and told the i-D magazine last year that she felt it was time to pivot away from modelling in order to leave room for "a new face.

