Gigi Hadid just shared the first selfie with her and Zayn Malik's daughter and we can't handle the cuteness

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable first selfie with her and Zayn Malik's baby girl. Check out the cute way in which the new momma cleverly hid baby ZiGi's face from the camera.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had an incredible two months since the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, in September. Since welcoming their tiny munchkin, the new parents have been focusing majorly on family time while the 25-year-old supermodel keeps sharing glimpses of baby ZiGi on Instagram. While choosing to not show their daughter's face on social media, Zayn and Gigi haven't disclosed her name either.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Gigi shared the cutest first selfie with baby ZiGi and our hearts can't handle how adorable the mother-daughter duo look as well as the close-knit bond they already share. In the photo, the baby momma is seen cleverly hiding her daughter's face by holding her in the burping position as Hadid quipped, "She burps sunshine." Gigi looked absolutely gorgeous in a tan sweater which was paired with baby blue trackpants while baby Zigi was kept cosy in a white tee, grey jeans and mustard socks. We're also digging the plaid hairstyle adorned by the model.

Check out Gigi Hadid's first adorable selfie with baby ZiGi below:

We can't wait for Gigi and Zayn to show off baby ZiGi's cute face!

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid REVEAL Halloween 2020 costume; Baby ZiGi wrapped up as Hulk in a perfect family photo

Meanwhile, taking to IG Stories recently, Gigi also shared her gratitude towards her loved ones who showered baby ZiGi with the most thoughtful gifts. "I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public "thanks"... I am overwhelmed with how many heartful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them. But Thank You cards are on their way," Hadid penned in an endearing handwritten note.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×