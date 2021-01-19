Gigi Hadid learnt she was pregnant weeks after Zayn Malik's 2020 birthday; Reveals how she dealt with nausea

Gigi Hadid revealed she found out about her pregnancy in February. The supermodel also revealed the various things she craved during the period.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September last year. The supermodel and her mother confirmed the news of Gigi's pregnancy during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and left fans stunned. While fans have welcomed baby ZiGi with open arms, Gigi has now revealed that she learned that she was pregnant with her little munchkin back in January 2020. The model took to Twitter and revealed she was pregnant when she walked the ramp for Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2020.

The model added that she learned that she was pregnant a day before she dropped jaws in a bold sheer gown to walk the ramp for Tom Ford AW20 Show in February 2020. She recalls feeling nauseous during the show. Gigi added that her mom helped through the phase by packing snacks. "Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show," she said before adding, "I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show."

Gigi also revealed that she was craving bagels, brownies and more! "It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries." She then took to Instagram and shared visuals of her walking the ramp at the Jacquemus show and wrote, "A year ago, today @jacquemus ! My baby girl (peanut emoji) was in there."

Check out the tweet and a few photos from the fashion show below:

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol ... and Z’s ribs w fries

Random. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Zayn and Gigi confirmed that they have reunited on the eve of Zayn's birthday. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New York and left fans gushing. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

