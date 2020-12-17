Gigi Hadid is in love with her bangs as she flaunts 'fresh cut' in a stunning selfie & leaves ZiGi fans in awe

New mom Gigi Hadid has been spending time at home with her and Zayn Malik's baby girl. Recently, she shared a selfie to give all a glimpse of her new hair cut and left all fans rooting for it.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been spending time at home post the birth of their baby girl and keeping it low key since then. Barring a recent appearance with her sister Bella Hadid and baby ZiGi in New York, Gigi has been spending most of her time with her baby girl at home. Amid this, the new momma recently got a makeover in the form of a fresh haircut and guess what? She shared it with her fans on social media too via a stunning selfie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gigi dropped a selfie while she was chilling at home with her baby girl and enjoying the fresh snow. She shared a photo as a post as well as goofed around with filter on her Instagram story as well. In the picture, we could see the new mom relaxing on a couch. Her new and cool haircut as bangs could be seen complimenting her look and she managed to look pretty in the same.

Sharing the photo, Gigi wrote, "fresh snow fresh cut." As soon as the new momma shared the post, several of her friends and loved ones dropped in sweet comments. Many loved her 'new baby bangs.' A couple of ZiGi fans were left in awe of Gigi's new look.

Take a look at Gigi's photos:

Since the birth of their baby girl, Zayn and Gigi have been spending time with her. Recently, Yolanda Hadid had dropped some unseen photos on social media of Zayn and Gigi with a cake and shared the exact moment when the couple got to know about their baby girl. The photos of ZiGi together always set social media on fire and the recent ones also were quick to get popular among their fans.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are nothing short of winter chic; Take baby ZiGi for a stroll in New York

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

Share your comment ×