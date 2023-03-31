Gigi Hadid makes a stunning appearance at the launch of India’s biggest cultural hub; Watch VIDEO

The grand launch event of India's biggest cultural hub, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai has been making headlines with its massive guest list. Not just Indian celebrities, but some of the biggest celebs from the global entertainment platform also graced the event, to the much excitement of their fans and netizens. Gigi Hadid, the celebrated American television personality and model is now setting social media on fire with her appearance at the prestigious event.

Gigi Hadid looks stunning in a floral three-piece suit

The famous model, who made a very rare public appearance in Mumbai, India at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, looked simply stunning in a unique outfit with an Indian touch. Gigi Hadid opted for a pink floral-printed three-piece suit for the grand event. The renowned television personality completed her look with a half-braided hairdo, kohled eyes, a pair of statement earrings and a layered necklace, and a pair of white stilettos.

Check out Gigi Hadid's video from the event, below: