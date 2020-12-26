  1. Home
Gigi Hadid makes hearts melt by sharing a cute photo of Zayn Malik holding baby Zigi in his arms on Christmas

As the Hadid and Malik family celebrated Christmas together, Gigi Hadid surprised fans by sharing an adorable photo of Zayn Malik holding their daughter in his arms, with both their faces shielded from the camera.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated their first Christmas with baby Zigi this yearGigi Hadid makes hearts melt by sharing a cute photo of Zayn Malik holding baby Zigi in his arms on Christmas
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had a special 2020 as they embraced parenthood for the first time. As it was revealed in the early half of the year that the reconciled couple was welcoming their first child, it was in September when the young lovebirds welcomed baby Zigi to the world. Since then, it's been all about their daughter for Malik and Hadid.

Interestingly, Zayn and Gigi haven't unveiled either their baby girl's name or her face choosing to keep baby Zigi away from the public eye for the time being. However, the 25-year-old supermodel does treat fans with some cute photos of baby Zigi albeit with her face cleverly shielded from the camera. On the account of Christmas, Hadid took to her Instagram page to share not one but two adorable snaps of baby Zigi with our personal favourite being the one where Malik is seen holding their daughter in his arms.

In the picture, you can see Zayn wearing a purple striped shirt with his hand tattoos on display. As for baby Zigi's attire, in another photo, the new momma revealed how the comfy white Gucci onesie and Christmas Jordans were gifts from their close friends.

Check out baby Zigi's photos, along with her doting dad Zayn Malik, shared by Gigi Hadid on Instagram Stories below:

We can already see how baby Zigi has dad Zayn Malik all wrapped up in her tiny fingers!

Meanwhile, Zayn recently became a worldwide trend on Twitter because of his cryptic IG story which was a snapshot taken at a concert venue. ZStans started trending #ZaynIsComing in anticipation of new music by their favourite singer.

