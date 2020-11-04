Gigi Hadid missed doing THIS on Kendall Jenner’s 24th birthday; Calls her ‘monk’ in sweet bday wishes

Gigi Hadid recently wished her supermodel bestie Kendall Jenner a happy birthday via Instagram Stories and revealed how she’d rather celebrate the model’s 24th birthday.

Kendall Jenner recently rang in her birthday celebrations on Halloween Thursday night and continued the celebration over the weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star began celebrating her 24th trip around the sun by hosting a star-studded birthday celebration at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood. And since her birthday, the supermodel was being showered with even sweeter birthday wishes from family and loved ones on social media. Recently Kendall’s bestie Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram to wish Jenner a happy birthday.

Gigi posted several pictures of the duo together via IG stories. In the first one, she said: “Happy happy birthday my monk @kendalljenner.” In her second story, the new-mom shared a horse-riding video and wrote: “Wish we could celebrate like this today @kendalljenner.”

Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, also took to her Instagram Story to share her favourite pictures of the birthday girl. "Happiest bday Kagey Poo," Bella wrote on Instagram. "I shall take you out to celebrate very soon!” In the next slide, Bella shared another photo of Jenner and herself, writing: “This is a real-life picture Daniel took of KJ and I yelling at each other but we made up 5 minutes later so it’s all good.” She also wrote: “Just bringing the legendary moment back because no moment tops it.”

