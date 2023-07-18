Gigi Hadid: Model's rep issues statement on her arrest for possession of drugs; provides clarity

Gigi Hadid and her companion Leah Nicole McCarthy were arrested at the Owen Roberts International Airport recently, because the duo was found to be in possession of marijuana in their luggage. According to reports, the model was later released on bail and she paid a hefty fine too. As the news makes headlines, Hadid’s representative issued a statement, reacting to the model’s arrest on her recent trip to the Cayman Islands.

Gigi Hadid's rep provides clarity in latest statement

The reported arrest occurred as the 28-year-old model was undergoing customs procedures at the airport. Allegedly, officials discovered "ganja and paraphernalia associated with its consumption" in her luggage.

Speaking with E! News, in a statement, Hadid’s representative revealed the model was in possession of drugs purchased legally and with a medical license. The rep clarified, "Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license. It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”

Gigi Hadid arrest: A timeline of events

Hadid and McCarthy were taken into custody on "suspicion [of] Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" while they were going through customs at the Owen Roberts International Airport in the Cayman Islands.

All of this took place on July 10. According to a post by The Neighborhood Talk, as per Cayman Marl Road News, Gigi was “charged with the possession of weed” after it was found in her luggage at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

Subsequently, Gigi and her friend were transported to a Prisoner Detention Center but were later released on bail. Two days later, during a court hearing, they were officially charged, and both of them pleaded guilty. As a result, each of them received a $1,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Hadid seemed unfazed by the events. She posted numerous times throughout her trip to the Cayman Islands. In one of the posts, the model revealed her new dragon tattoo on her upper thigh, while in the other she was seen swimming and having fun.

Hadid's most recent Instagram post shows her and her friends' time at the Islands, captioned "All’s well that ends well." In the video post, Gigi is seen sitting in the ocean on a beach chair rocking the yellow cap, while her friend sat beside her in her own seat as they are emerged in waves.

