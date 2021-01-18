Gigi Hadid is ‘a natural’ with baby Zigi; Parenthood brought her & Zayn Malik closer than ever before?

A source via ET recently revealed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have come closer than ever before since welcoming baby Zigiin September 2020.

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their daughter in September 2020, the duo has been ecstatic and reportedly is enjoying every moment with their baby girl. Recently a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that supermodel Hadid is enjoying being a new mom and settles into the role perfectly. The source added that motherhood has come to her with ease and she’s a natural when it comes to being a mom to baby Zigi. The insider also said that the baby has not only made them much happier but has also brought them closer than ever before since becoming parents.

The insider added that the couple shares the same core values about family, parenting and culture. And given that both Zayn and Gigi are very close with their families, they want their baby girl to be brought up with the same values. It was also revealed by the source that Gigi is extra grateful for her family and their support during her pregnancy and now, motherhood. "Gigi knows she is so lucky to have her family as a support system while experiencing this new chapter of her life," ET's source said.

If you missed it, back in September when baby Zigi was born, baby daddy Zayn Malik took to Twitter and wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

