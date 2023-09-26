Gigi Hadid offers heartfelt support, advice to Natalia Bryant on her Milan Fashion Week Versace debut

As the Milan Fashion Week continues, a lot of the stars visit the city to witness the display of fashion. It was this week that Gigi Hadid and Natalia Bryant happened to walk at the same show. It turns out that this was Natalia's first walk at Milan and she was seemingly nervous about the show. In an interview section with Vogue, the model went around to ask for advice from other models. Here is what Gigi Hadid had to say to her about the show.

Gigi Hadid gives the best advice to Natalia Bryant

Natalia Bryant, a 20-year-old emerging talent, sought guidance from her peers about what to expect during her first-ever runway appearance. Amid various responses, Gigi Hadid, aged 28, imparted her wisdom and shared a heartfelt moment with the aspiring model. Before their joint appearance at the Versace Show in Milan, Gigi Hadid revealed that she had already offered some words of encouragement to Natalia Bryant. In a brief video clip, Bryant acknowledged that she had discussed Hadid's advice.

Gigi Hadid's message to the budding model was both simple and profound: "I said to just try to take in the moment and let yourself remember it." Hadid, who also graced the Versace show's runway, provided some behind-the-scenes insights, preparing Bryant for the rehearsal experience. She mentioned that during rehearsals, the instructions would likely include walking briskly and facing enthusiastic commands. However, Hadid concluded her advice with empowering words, expressing her pride and love for Bryant.

As per People, in response to Hadid's support, Natalia Bryant candidly admitted, "No, I'm freaking out. I'm gonna cry," reflecting the mix of emotions and excitement that often accompanies a debut on the fashion world's grand stage. Gigi Hadid was not the only model offering guidance to the runway newcomer. Amelia Gray Hamlin encouraged Bryant to "own it" and emphasized the importance of feeling comfortable and confident on the runway. Precious Lee added her own advice, urging Bryant to maintain a positive mindset and boldly declare ownership of the moment.

As the fashion week continues, more such anecdotes are expected to come up. All updates from this will be available in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

