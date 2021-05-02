Gigi Hadid organizes Khai's closet; Shows off tie dye onesies designed for her during lockdown baby shower

Gigi Hadid recently gave us a glimpse of all the keepsakes received by Khai from her baby shower last year and they are adorable.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, baby Khai is without a doubt the most stylish seven-month-old you would have seen. After her recent pictures showing her dressed in designer wear, Hadid recently gave us another glimpse of Khai's fashion by sharing pictures of her cutesy closet. The model taking to Instagram, showed off her little one's adorable outfits as she indulged in some organizing over the weekend.

Hadid took to Instagram to share a picture of a Khai's closet, she wrote, "Organizing day. She's growing so fast." In yet another IG story, Hadid also gave a glimpse of the special gifts her daughter received during the lockdown baby shower held last summer. Given the COVID-19 situation, Gigi had an intimate indoor baby shower last year.

Giving us a glimpse of all the keepsakes, Khai received from her loved ones. Showing off a picture of tie-dye onesies, Hadid wrote, "For our lockdown 'baby shower' last summer we did tie-dye-onesie in a box. These are just some ... but she has so many keepsakes from loved ones, sized NB-18 mo. They're all signed by their maker so she knows when she's older."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed Khai, their first child together, last September. The duo has been quite private about raising her and have refrained from sharing the picture of her face on social media. We often see glimpses of the little one on Gigi's social media posts. Hadid is often seen giving her fans a sneak peek into their time together without showing Khai's face.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid FLAUNTS her toned figure in an Isa Boulder outfit for her birthday with Zayn Malik and Bella Hadid

Credits :Gigi Hadid Instagram

Share your comment ×