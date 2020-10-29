Gigi Hadid is overwhelmed and thanks close ones for spoiling her & Zayn Malik's daughter with heartful gifts

New momma Gigi Hadid feels overwhelmed by the thoughtful gifts her and Zayn Malik's daughter has been receiving from their close ones. Read the 25-year-old supermodel's handwritten note below.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child, a baby girl in September, and since then it's been all about parenthood for the young couple. While the pair haven't revealed their daughter's name or shared any first look photos of their tiny munchkin; in their heartwarming Instagram posts revealing to the world of baby ZiGi being born, we got a tiny glimpse in the black-and-white snaps unveiled.

Since giving birth, Gigi and Zayn have been receiving many gifts from their close ones, especially for baby ZiGi. While the 25-year-old supermodel had shared some of the presents received from the likes of good friends like Taylor Swift on her Instagram Stories, Hadid hasn't been able to post all the gifts the Malik-Hadid family have gotten. Taking to IG Stories, Gigi posted a heartwarming handwritten letter thanking her well-wishers for the thoughtful gifts baby Zigi has received so far.

"I just want to put out there... while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public "thanks"... I am overwhelmed with how many heartful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them," Hadid wrote.

"But Thank You cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!! SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVENT A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU. x G," Gigi concluded.

Moreover, Hadid also shared the endearing gift basket she received from Jimmy Fallon. Interestingly, it was during a The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance in May when Gigi first announced her pregnancy.

Check out Gigi Hadid's endearing handwritten note to her close ones for their gifts to baby ZiGi and Jimmy Fallon's gifts to her and Zayn Malik's daughter below:

Baby ZiGi is truly loved by Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's close ones!

