Gigi Hadid pens a sweet birthday tribute for sister Bella Hadid aka Khai's 'forever protector'; SEE POST

As Bella Hadid celebrated her birthday on October 9, the model received a sweet birthday wish from Gigi Hadid. On Instagram, Gigi wrote the sweetest messages to ring in Bella's special day as she said, "We celebrate you today and every day." Along with a photo of Bella and Khai, Gigi praised her sister for being "forever protector" as an auntie.

Gigi's post consisted of two photos, one showing Bella holding her niece Khai where the duo are back facing and another photo where the model gave a glimpse of the birthday bash which consisted of a beautiful spread of seemingly Bella's favourite dishes.

In her note for her sister, Gigi gushed about Bella for being hardworking when it comes to her work and the most loving person as a family member. Gigi said, "She’s my baby sister but also a firecracker of a spiritual body guard and a forever protector as an auntie. I have so much pride watching you take ownership of your growth and fulfillment, and I know everything that you have created for yourself will bring you the year of joy and light you deserve !!!!!! Can’t wait. 25! I love you more every sun-lap."

Gigi's post received a sweet reaction from their mother Yolanda Hadid who commented with a string of hearts on her post.

Bella's 25th birthday celebration consisted of a night out with her friends which was full of dancing and a glimpse of the same was shared by her close friend and brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend, Dua Lipa.

