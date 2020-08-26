Gigi Hadid pens the sweetest birthday note for her 'good friend & mamma' Blake Lively: U inspire me so much

Blake Lively celebrated her birthday on August 25. The actress's best friend Gigi Hadid penned a heartwarming birthday note for the star.

Blake Lively celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 25. While fans of the Gossip Girl alum showered her with birthday wishes, the actress's best friend Gigi Hadid also penned a sweet note on the occasion. The model, who is expecting her first baby with beau Zayn Malik, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a quirky photo featuring the birthday girl and wished the actress. In the photo, Blake and Gigi are seen balancing themselves on a high-end car while posing for the photo.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY SWEET B," she starts off her birthday note. "Such a good friend & mamma. U inspire me so much :) LOVE YOU," Gigi wrote. Last year, Gigi poured her heart out while wishing the BFF. "I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B. You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways. I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers. I love you! Wishing you every blessing," Gigi said last year.

Check out Gigi's birthday wish for Blake below:

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn are excited to welcome their little baby girl in September. According to E! News sources, ZiGi has picked the furnishing for their nursery, read through parenting books, and shooted any and every question about it all to Gigi's mother Yolanda.

We cannot wait to hear the good news! The couple is welcoming the baby in New York City. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

