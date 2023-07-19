Gigi Hadid poses in a teeny tiny yellow bikini following ARREST for marijuana possession “All’s well that ends well”

Despite a recent brush with the law, Gigi Hadid, 28, took to Instagram on July 18 to share a collection of photos and videos from her vacation with friends. The posts featured carefree moments, including bikini pictures and playful activities under the sun, accompanied by a caption that read, "All's well that ends well."

Details of the Gigi Hadid's arrest incident

Just days prior to her Instagram posts, Gigi Hadid faced arrest and a $1,000 fine after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered in her luggage by Customs & Border Control agents upon her arrival in the Caribbean. The substances found were deemed for personal use, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. Hadid, along with fellow traveler Leah Nicole McCarthy, was arrested on suspicion of importing ganja and utensils for its consumption. They were released on bail, pleaded guilty in court, and each received a fine of $1,000 with no conviction recorded.

Gigi Hadid's response and continued vacation

Gigi Hadid's representative clarified that the marijuana she had was legally purchased in New York City with a medical license, and its use for medical purposes is also legal in Grand Cayman since 2017. The incident did not mar her record, and she proceeded to enjoy the rest of her time on the island. Hadid shared more highlights from her getaway, including additional bikini photos and snapshots of the group's activities and food, on her Instagram account.

Gigi Hadid's, more than just a model

In September 2022, supermodel Gigi Hadid made a major fashion statement with the launch of her highly anticipated fashion label, Guest in Residence. The brand instantly captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts with its exquisite collection of cashmere-centric pieces. With a focus on timeless essentials, including slim-fit joggers, hoodies, tanks, scarves, and more, Guest in Residence offered a range of warm hues to elevate any wardrobe. Embracing a direct-to-consumer model, the brand aimed to provide accessible pricing without compromising on quality. Gigi Hadid's impeccable sense of style and meticulous attention to detail were evident throughout the collection, making Guest in Residence a sought-after destination for those seeking both comfort and effortless style.

