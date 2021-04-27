Gigi Hadid posts gorgeous snaps as gratitude for beautiful 26th birthday wishes: Iâ€™m sending hugs far and wide

Gigi Hadid, who celebrated her 26th birthday on April 23, took the weekend mostly off her phone and only recently thanked everyone for their beautiful wishes on Instagram with stunning photos.

Gigi Hadid felt nothing short of a queen during her 26th birthday celebrations, her first time as a mom, on April 23. Living it up in New York, Gigi had a grilled cheese food truck stationed outside her NYC apartment as the birthday girl, along with boyfriend Zayn Malik and sister Bella Hadid took orders to go while the paparazzi clicked away. Moreover, the invited guests at Hadid's soirÃ©e shared several Instagram Stories from the party, featuring Gigi and Zayn looking so in love.

After taking the weekend off her phone to enjoy time with her loved ones, including her and Malik's baby girl Khai, the supermodel took to IG to thank everyone for the "beautiful" birthday wishes. Hadid treated her 65.6 million fans and counting with gorgeous snaps of herself on work mode, just after getting her makeup and hair done and striking trademark model-type poses. We're especially loving Gigi's multicoloured neon nail paint which she flaunts as well. There's also her perfect winged eyeliner, which steals the whole damn show making her electric eyes the central focus.

"26 took the weekend mostly off my phone but just wanted to say thank you all so much for your beautiful birthday wishes, Iâ€™m sending hugs far and wide," Gigi wrote in gratitude as her IG caption.

Check out Gigi Hadid's stunning photos below:

Gigi's brother Anwar Hadid's girlfriend and Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa commented on the IG post, "gorgeous girllllll!!!!!!," and Gwyneth Paltrow shared belated birthday wishes writing, "Happy birthday sweet girl!" While Jonathan Van Ness commented, "Stunnin mama!!!," Ella Balinska simply wrote, "Beauty!" Kacey Musgraves commented, "geez louise," with a lovestruck emoticon.

Dua, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, Zayn's sister Doniya Malik, Malik's former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson's sister Daisy Tomlinson, Millie Bobby Brown, Kris Jenner, Lucy Hale, , Shanaya Kapoor, , Sussanne Khan and Seema Khan were amongst the many who hit a like on Hadid's IG post.

Seriously, could Gigi Hadid be any prettier?!

